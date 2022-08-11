A video has gone viral on social media in which one man managed to light a cigarette on what appears to be a SpiceJet plane and was seen smoking it onboard. The video shows the man, identified as Bobby Kataria of Gurugram, Haryana , in the act. Ever since the previously-deleted video of Bobby allegedly smoking in a SpiceJet plane blew up, netizens have called on Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation , to take action against the offender. On account of the old video reappearing online, a SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that he had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on January 20 this year and the matter has been probed and the said passenger was already reprimanded for the offence. Balvinder Alias Bobby Kataria Caught Smoking Cigarette in Dubai-New Delhi Flight; Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'No Tolerance Towards Such Hazardous Behaviour' (Watch Viral Video)

Check Tweet:

The video, probe revealed, was shot on 20th Jan 2022 while pax were boarding flight scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi. The said pax & his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure: SpiceJet Spox — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

