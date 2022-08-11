In a video going viral on social media, a man named Balvinder Kataria can be seen smoking a cigarette while lying on the seat in an airplane full of passengers. After the video went viral, many felt that this small mistake could have put the lives of hundreds of passengers on the flight in danger. Responding to the issue, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that such hazardous behaviour cannot be tolerated and the matter is being investigated.

Check Video:

Passenger namely Balvinder Kataria has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi via @flyspicejet flight no SG706. He landed in New Delhi on 23/01/22. The video is not available on his personal Facebook/ Instagram page. Appropriate action has taken by Aviation Security earlier. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/DYnTxkPo5Y — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) August 11, 2022

Check Tweet by Jyotiraditya Scindia:

Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 11, 2022

Balvinder Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23/01/22. Video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to ANI on viral video of a man smoking in flight — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

