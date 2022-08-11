In a video going viral on social media, a man named Balvinder Kataria can be seen smoking a cigarette while lying on the seat in an airplane full of passengers. After the video went viral, many felt that this small mistake could have put the lives of hundreds of passengers on the flight in danger. Responding to the issue, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that such hazardous behaviour cannot be tolerated and the matter is being investigated.

Check Video:

Check Tweet by Jyotiraditya Scindia: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)