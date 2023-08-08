A concerning incident came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh wherein stray dogs roamed freely inside the district hospital in Kannauj. The presence of stray dogs poses a threat to the patients as well as the staff and visitors. The locals claim that the security personnel present on the spot does not care or intervene in dogs from entering the hospital premises. Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media showing stray dogs resting inside the hospital. Meanwhile, the locals claimed that the municipality did not send a dog catcher to clear the premises. Viral Video: Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU Ward of Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Eats Medical Waste; Three Staff Suspended.

Stray Dogs in UP Hospital Photos:

कन्नौज ➡️आवारा कुत्तों की आरामगाह बना जिला अस्पताल ➡️अस्पताल बिल्डिंग में हर वक्त मौजूद रहते कुत्ते ➡️मौके पर मौजूद सुरक्षा कर्मियों की भी आंखे बंद ➡️जिला अस्पताल में आराम फरमाते वीडियो वायरल ➡️नगरपालिका में कहने पर सुनवाई नहीं करती-CMS ➡️डॉग कैचर न होने बात कह पालिका ने… pic.twitter.com/qd2OmMbudQ — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)