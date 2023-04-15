The special TADA (Terrorists and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) court in Mumbai on Thursday said, “Strip search of undertrial prisoners is in violation of their fundamental rights”. The court further directed the prison authorities not to strip prisoners for their search. The court has given an alternative to a strip search. The search of the undertrial prisoners can be done by use of scanners or gadgets, the special court said. Bombay High Court Says Reputation of Women Preserved Like a Jewel in Our Society; They Are Hesitant To Report Sexual Offences.

