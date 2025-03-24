A woman in Noida was rescued by the police after attempting to take her life during a distressing Facebook Live broadcast. The woman had consumed a large number of sleeping pills and was visibly in distress as she accused her in-laws of ongoing harassment. The incident unfolded when the woman went live on Facebook, where she shared her emotional turmoil and expressed her intent to end her life. Viewers who witnessed the live stream immediately alerted the police, prompting a swift response from the Noida authorities. Police officers quickly traced the woman's location and, upon arrival at her residence, broke into the room where she was alone. They provided immediate medical attention and rushed her to the hospital. Thankfully, her condition is stable, and she is now out of danger. Authorities are investigating the allegations of harassment made by the woman, and the police are working to ensure that justice is served. Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live: Agra Man Tries To End Life, Blaming Uncle and Aunt on Facebook Live; Neighbours Save His Life (Watch Video).

Noida Woman Consumes Sleeping Pills, Accuses In-Laws of Harassment

Noida Police rescues woman during distressing Facebook Live Woman in #Noida attempted to end her life during a Facebook Live, where she accused her in-laws of harassment. She had consumed a large number of sleeping pills. Acting swiftly, police tracked her location, broke into… pic.twitter.com/BQgbXXTeZ1 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)