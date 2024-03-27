A video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly trying to end his life by sleeping on the railway tracks in Telangana's Warangal. The 27-second video clip shows a home guard official rescuing a man from the railway tracks as he attempts to die by suicide. A user who shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, said that the man identified as Sonu came to Telangana from Chhattisgarh seeking employment. The user also said that the man tried to end his life by lying down on the railway tracks due to family quarrels. However, an alert home guard official quickly came to his rescue and saved his life. Telangana Shocker: Judge Dies by Suicide After Argument With Wife Over Petty Issue in Hyderabad, Probe Underway.

Home Guard Saves Man From Ending Life

