Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday lashed out the Centre over inaction in "Sullli Deals" case. The Shiv Sena MP said that the government could not turn a blind eye to such blatant misogynistic and bullying tactics. Chaturvedi tweeted, " Because GoI looked the other way with Sulli Deals, we have a more emboldened version of objectifying women who differ. I continue to follow up on the Sulli issue, will take this up too. Can’t turn a blind eye to such blatant misogynistic and bullying tactics." As per reports dozens of Muslim women in India found they had been put up for sale online, on "Sulli Deals", an app and website that had taken publicly available pictures of women and created profiles, describing the women as "deals of the day".

Tweet By Priyanka Chaturvedi:

Because GoI looked the other way with Sulli Deals, we have a more emboldened version of objectifying women who differ. I continue to follow up on the Sulli issue, will take this up too. Can’t turn a blind eye to such blatant misogynistic and bullying tactics https://t.co/qLGzhwfGsW — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 28, 2021

