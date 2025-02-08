Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, February 9, as the Indian Railways have announced a mega block on Western, Central and Harbour Lines. As per the notification, there will be a four-hour mega block on the Up and Down fast lines of the Central Railway. The mega block will be from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM between Matunga and Mulund stations. Similarly, there will be a 13-hour Jumbo mega block on Wester Railway line between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations from 10 PM on February 8 till 11 AM on February 9. On Harbour Line, a block will be in effect from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm between CSMT-Bandra and Chunabhatti stations on the Up and Down lines. No block has been announced for the Transharbor and Uran lines. Mega Block News: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due To 13-Hour Jumbo Block; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

Sunday Mega Block, February 9, 2025

