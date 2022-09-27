Supreme Court constitution bench will hear tomorrow pleas challenging the Centre's decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 & Rs 1000. Five Judge bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter tomorrow— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)