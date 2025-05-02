In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has stated that individuals sharing a common intention in a gang rape case can be held equally responsible, even if only one person is directly involved in the penetrative act. The court emphasised that the presence and involvement of others with the same intent contribute to the crime, making them liable for the offence. This judgment broadens the scope of accountability in cases of gang rape, reinforcing that collective participation, regardless of direct involvement in the act, makes individuals equally culpable under the law. Hathras Gang-Rape Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Victim’s Family’s Plea Seeking Relocation and Rehabilitation Outside Uttar Pradesh.

Supreme Court Rules: All Participants with Common Intention Can Be Held Liable for Gang Rape

BIG: Pronouncing a judgment in a gang rape case, the Supreme Court has said that all others sharing a common intention can also be held liable for gang rape, even if the penetrative act is carried out by just one person. — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 2, 2025

