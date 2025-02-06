A tragic incident unfolded in Surat when a two-year-old child fell into an open sewer around 5:30 PM Yesterday. A massive rescue operation was launched to save the child, with local authorities and emergency teams working tirelessly for several hours. Despite their best efforts, the child was retrieved in an unresponsive state. Medical professionals later confirmed that the toddler had not survived. Surat: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Manhole ‘Damaged by Heavy Vehicle’, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Surat, Gujarat: A two-year-old child who fell into a sewer in Surat around 5:30 PM yesterday has been recovered after an extensive rescue operation. Despite relentless efforts, the child could not be saved pic.twitter.com/HtYK6G5QQp — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

