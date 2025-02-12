Guru Ravidas Jayanti is an annual event that marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. The day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month. Guru Ravidas is known as a spiritual man and also as a social reformer because of his work against casteism. As per Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima. Hence his birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. It will be the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas this year. The Purnima tithi will begin at 21:25 on February 11 and will end at 21:52 pm on February 12, 2025.

As per details by historians, Guru Ravidas was born during 1377 C.E. at Mandhuadhe in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan and it is a major place of pilgrimage for the followers of Guru Ravidas. People across countries celebrate this special occasion in India. Also, devotees take a holy dip in the river to perform rites. In this article, let’s know more about Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 Date

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Timings

The Purnima tithi will begin at 21:25 on February 11 and will end at 21:52 pm on February 12, 2025.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Significance

Guru Ravidass Jayanti is an auspicious occasion that marks the birth of Ravidas, who is popular for making efforts in eradicating caste system. He has also contributed to the Bhakti movement, and is well-recognized as a good friend of Kabir. Mirabai was his disciple. Guru Ravidass Jayanti has a special significance among the people following Sikhism, specially who follows Ravidassia sect, and other people who in any way revere Ravidas like some of the Kabirpanthis and other religions.

Guru Ravidas is also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas. His devotional songs and verses made a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement. Ravidas' birth is celebrated as Guru Ravidass Jayanti in Punjab and he is revered due to his spirituality and works against casteism like other 10 Sikh gurus. On this day, his followers bathe in the holy rivers and take inspiration from their Ravidas by remembering the great events and miracles related to his life.

