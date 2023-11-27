A massive fire erupted in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Sunday, November 26. As per news agency ANI, a car and a bike were destroyed in the blaze. The vehicles were gutted after the fire spread from a lamp lit at the door of a house in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti. A video showing the car and the bike being gutted in fire has also gone viral on social media. Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out at Dinamalar Office in Madurai, Firefighters Battle Blaze for Three Hours (Watch Video).

Car and Bike Gutted in Kovilpatti

#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: A car and a bike were destroyed after a fire spread from a lamp lit at the door of a house in Kovilpatti. (26.11) pic.twitter.com/1uyDfFmQzH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

