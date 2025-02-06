In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a 13-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers. The alleged incident occurred at a government middle school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. After the incident came to light, the three teachers were suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO) and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "The accused teachers have been sent to police remand for 15 days," C Dinesh Kumar, Krishnagiri Collector, said. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing Mother’s Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Tamil Nadu

