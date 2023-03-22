In a tragic accident, at least six people died while several got injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi said that "The injured people were rushed to the hospital. A police investigation is underway". Meerut Blast: Explosion at Cold Storage Unit Kills Five Labourers, Several Feared Trapped in Daurala (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Blast:

