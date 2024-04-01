Multiple videos going viral on social media allegedly show a police officer being chased, punched and dragged by his bike by a mob in Telangana. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, March 31, when a police team went to control the law and order situation near Chandrapalem village in Sattupalem Mandal in Telangana. The videos show the mob allegedly chasing a police officer, punching him and later dragging him from his bike in Telangana. The incident occurred when clashes broke out between the two groups after one of them claimed a saline patch for cultivation. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ravi Foods in Rangareddy’s Katedan Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Cop Chased and Beaten in Telangana

Cop Chased, Punched, Dragged From His Bike By Mob In #Telangana Video's (31/3/24) pic.twitter.com/RaMNBIn4Ll — Dilip Kumar (@tweet_dilipdk) April 1, 2024

