A traffic constable was injured after he was hit by a two-wheeler at the Pantangi tollgate in Telangana. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, a speeding two-wheeler can be seen ramming into the cop, throwing him high in the air. The traffic constable, identified as Asif, was on duty. The incident happened while he was checking the vehicles. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital. More details are awaited. Satara Hit-and-Drag: Drunk Autorickshaw Driver Drags Woman Police Constable After Ramming Multiple Vehicles in Maharashtra, Case Registered (Watch Video).

Traffic Constable Injured After Being Hit by Speeding 2-Wheeler at Telangana's Pantangi Tollgate

#Telangana--- Two-wheeler rider rams #trafficconstable at #Pantangi tollgate, cop seriously injured A traffic constable on duty, Asif, was hit by a scooter while checking vehicles. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to @YashodaHospital. The rider has been… pic.twitter.com/dIt41IiCVj — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) August 20, 2025

