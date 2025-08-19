In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver dragged a woman police constable who tried to stop his vehicle in Maharashtra's Satara on Monday, August 18. According to the police, the auto-rickshaw driver was in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. The police said that the auto-rickshaw driver had hit multiple two-wheelers and four-wheelers and was trying to flee when the police constable asked him to stop. However, the driver revved and dragged the constable. She sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later intercepted near the Market Yard area, where locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Satara Shocker: Teen Boy Takes Minor School Girl Hostage at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight After She Rejects His Proposal in Maharashtra, Brave Local Man Rescues Her (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Satara, Maharashtra: A rickshaw driver drags a woman Traffic Police Officer across the road. Satara Police Inspector Rajendra Mhaske says, "At 5 PM yesterday, a woman constable was on duty. She got the information that an auto driver was drunk and had fled after running… pic.twitter.com/dzTmz9QvCT — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

