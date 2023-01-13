Nagaland minister Temjen Imna recently took to Twitter and shared a a video of a house that lies both in Myanmar and India. While sharing the video, Imna said that in order to cross the border, the owner of the house just needs to go to his bedroom. According to reports, the house belongs to village chief, known as Angh. The house lies on the Indo-Myanmar border. Surprisingly, one part of the house falls in India while the other part lies in Myanmar. "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar." Imna said in his post. Temjen Imna Along Shakes a Leg at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Daughter's Wedding (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

OMG | यह मेरा इंडिया To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. बिलकुल ही "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" वाला दृश्य😃 ⁦@incredibleindia⁩ ⁦@HISTORY⁩ ⁦@anandmahindra⁩ pic.twitter.com/4OnohxKUWO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 11, 2023

