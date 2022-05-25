The NIA court in Delhi has awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in the terror funding case. The NIA court has also issued fine of Rs 10 lakh on the Kashmiri separatist leader. "Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently: Advocate Umesh Sharma

