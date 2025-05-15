In a bizarre incident, a drone was found in Maharashtra's Thane today, May 15. According to the news agency IANS, the drone was found in the open forest of a village in Kasara. However, after police investigated, it was confirmed that the drone belonged to the Water Resources Department and was used for surveying the Vaitarna Dam. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued As Thunderstorm, Moderate Rainfall Likely in City Today; Thane May Also Receive Downpour.

Police Investigation Reveals Drone Used for Surveying Vaitarna Dam

Thane, Maharashtra: A drone found in the open forest of a village in Kasara. After investigation by police, it was confirmed the drone belonged to the Water Resources Department and was used for surveying the Vaitarna Dam pic.twitter.com/CjkAdSjXi2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

