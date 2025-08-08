A woman was caught on CCTV stealing gold earrings from a jewellery shop in Lucknow in a shocking display of deception. Wearing a yellow salwar kameez, she entered the store and pretended to examine a pair of gold earrings. Moments later, she deliberately dropped them on the floor. As the staff got distracted, she bent down, slyly hid the jewellery, and casually walked out. The entire theft, from entry to escape, was recorded on the store’s CCTV. The visuals clearly show her face and clothes, which are now being used by police to trace her identity. An FIR has reportedly been filed. Satna Shocker: Man Brutally Beaten With Stick Over Suspicion of Theft in Madhya Pradesh, Found Only With Namak-Roti; Video Surfaces.

Woman Steals Gold Earrings at Lucknow Jewellery Store

लखनऊ: ज्वेलरी शॉप से महिला ने की चोरी, बाली लेकर हुई फरार – सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात लखनऊ। राजधानी के गाजीपुर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित भूतनाथ मार्केट में एक ज्वेलरी शॉप से चोरी की सनसनीखेज घटना सामने आई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, एक महिला ग्राहक बनकर pic.twitter.com/rwtvCtw8gK — Nitin journalist (@Nitinjournalis) August 7, 2025

Probe Ordered

प्रकरण थाना गाजीपुर पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, तहरीर प्राप्त कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 8, 2025

