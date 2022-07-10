While responding to rumours about few Congress leaders joining BJP, Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo said that there's nothing as such. "Assembly (session) is starting & one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I've not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first." he said.

Check tweet:

These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting & one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I've not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first: Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo on rumours that few Congress leaders are joining BJP(09.07)

