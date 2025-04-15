In a tragic incident in Vazhachal, Thrissur district, two people, identified as Satheesh and Ambika, were trampled to death by a wild elephant while collecting honey in the forest in Thrissur, Kerala. The duo had been staying in the forest for three days, according to the Vazhachal DFO. When they failed to return by Monday night, locals launched a search operation, only to find their lifeless bodies the following morning on April 15. As per reports, the pair may have attempted to flee after encountering the elephant but were tragically caught and trampled. Edakochi Elephant Attack: Elephant Brought for Temple Festival in Kerala Runs Amok, Damages Several Vehicles; Banned From Parading for 15 Days (Watch Video).

Thrissur Elephant Attack Kills Two

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | Two people died in a wild elephant attack in Vazhachal in Thrissur district. The deceased were identified as Satheesh and Ambika, natives of Vazhachal. They were staying inside the forest area to collect honey for the past three days: Vazhachal DFO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

Wild Elephant Tramples Honey Collectors

#Kerala: In just two days, wild elephant attacks in the forest areas near Athirappilly and Vazhachal in #Thrissur district have claimed the lives of three people, sending shockwaves through the local communities. The latest incident was reported from Vanchikkadav near the… pic.twitter.com/exTHXfAyx1 — South First (@TheSouthfirst) April 15, 2025

