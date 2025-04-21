The Supreme Court recently quashed a case under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a father-in-law and a mother-in-law and observed that the High Courts, while dealing with prayers of relatives of husband under Section 482 CrPC, must examine possibility of malafides behind the complaint. As per the details of the case, the complainant-wife's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law had approached the Gujarat High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against them under Sections 498A/411 IPC. However, the high court dismissed their petition. The appellant-husband and the complainant-wife got married in 2005. Three days after the summons of the divorce case filed by the husband were served, the wife lodged the impugned FIR against him and his parents. The accused challenged the high court's dismissal and told the apex court that the allegations of harassment were made 14 years into the marriage and only three days after the summons for the divorce case were served on the complainant. The Supreme Court also considered the nature of allegations levelled against the accused and noted that the complainant did not give specific details about the taunts allegedly made by the parents-in-law. "Moreover, a few taunts here and there is a part of everyday life which for happiness of the family are usually ignored." the court stated. ‘Attack on the Judiciary’: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment Over V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Public Criticism of Supreme Court’s Authority (Watch Video).

Few Taunts Here and There Is a Part of Everyday Life, Says Supreme Court

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)