An outing in Delhi’s Pitampura turned controversial after a couple claimed they were denied entry to newly opened Tubata Bar & Restaurant for wearing Indian ethnic attire. In a viral video, the man in a T-shirt and the woman in a kurta-salwar alleged misbehaviour by staff and a “Western dress code” policy. Social media outrage followed, prompting the Delhi government to step in. Minister Kapil Mishra said the owner agreed no cloth-based entry rule would be enforced. Restaurant owner Neeraj Agarwal denied any dress restrictions, blaming the incident on 1–1.5 hour wait times at the packed venue. To calm the storm, Tubata displayed a note stating, “All types of Indian attire are allowed.” The alleged incident occurred on August 3 at the Pitampura metro premises. The video continues to stir debate on inclusivity in public spaces. Delhi Couple Claims Tubata Restaurant in Pitampura Denied Entry Over Traditional Indian Attire; Owner Neeraj Agarwal Denies Allegation (Watch Videos).

Delhi’s Tubata Restaurant Clarifies: All Indian Attire Allowed

#WATCH | Delhi: In a video on social media, a restaurant located in Pitampura area was reportedly seen denying entry to a couple allegedly due to the woman dressed in traditional Indian clothes. A note outside the restaurant states, 'All types of Indian attire is allowed in the… pic.twitter.com/W4Ctutcq2E — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Restaurant Owner Denies Allegation

Delhi: At Tubata restaurant in Pitampura, a couple was reportedly denied entry simply for wearing traditional Indian attire Tubata restaurant Owner Neeraj Agarwal says, "There is absolutely nothing like that. We welcome everyone, whether they come in a saree, in a suit, or in… pic.twitter.com/FDsC3VlNq8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2025

Couple Accuses Restaurant of Denying Entry Over Indian Attire

A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire inside Delhi Restaurant Tubata, Pitampura pic.twitter.com/fIyFRKiFiI — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2025

