Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Tukaram Bidkar was allegedly killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, February 14. The accident occurred when Bidkar's two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a pickup vehicle in the Shivni area at around 3:30 PM. A video of the accident has also surfaced online. It is reported that Bidkar, who was riding a pillion, was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The bike rider, Rajdatta Mankar (48), also lost his life in the accident. NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed grief over Bidkar's death. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Former NCP MLA Dies in Road Accident (Trigger Warning)

Ajit Pawar Mourns Bidjar's Death

