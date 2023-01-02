Tunisha Sharma's mother has accepted her mistake of neglecting her daughter's depression for a long time. She revealed that it was due to childhood trauma in her life. Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan’s Kin Rubbishes Late Actress’ Mother Claims, Says ‘Actor Never Compelled Her to Embrace Islam’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha & that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma: Sheezan's sister & Co-actor Falaq Naaz pic.twitter.com/RigCXW5FEv — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)