A shocking incident was caught on CCTV at Ulhasnagar railway station in Thane district, where two youths attempted to stab a mobile shopkeeper after an argument. The accused, identified as Paji and his associates, engaged in a heated dispute at the shop before pulling out knives to attack the shopkeeper. Fortunately, the shopkeeper managed to step back just in time, narrowly escaping the assault. Frustrated, the accused vandalised the shop and damaged its equipment before fleeing. A case has been registered at Vitthalwadi police station, and authorities are investigating the incident. The reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but police are working to apprehend the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. Bee Attack: Swarm of Bees Attacks Security Officials Outside Haryana Civil Secretariat In Chandigarh, 2 CISF Personnel Among 6 Injured (Watch Video).

Ulhasnagar Railway Station Attack

A shocking incident has been reported from #Ulhasnagar railway station in #Thane district of #Maharashtra. Two boys attempted to stab a mobile shopkeeper at the railway station after an argument. The accused boys also vandalised the shop and threatened the shopkeeper. The entire… pic.twitter.com/joCYrURIFS — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 18, 2025

