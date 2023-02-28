With heat expected to rise in the coming months, the health ministry on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to share daily surveillance report of heat-related illnesses from March 1, 2023. In a letter to the states/UTs, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested them to disseminate the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses’ to all districts. India Recorded Over 15,000 Organ Transplants in 2022, Says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Rajesh Bhushan Writes to States:

