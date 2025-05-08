An FIR has been lodged against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai by Chetganj police in Varanasi over controversial remarks mocking Rafale jets with a “Nimbu-Mirchi” jibe. The complaint, filed by Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Vahini president Pradeep Kumar Gupta, accuses Rai of spreading misinformation, sedition, and demoralising the armed forces. During a May 5 press conference, Rai sarcastically questioned the government’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, holding up a toy jet adorned with lemon and chili. His remarks gained traction in Pakistani media, prompting backlash. FIRs were filed under Sections 191(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. BJP condemned the statement as an insult to national security. Rahul Gandhi Sought Parliament Session for Good Message to Go Outside: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on All-Party Meet (Watch Video).

Ajay Rai Booked

#WATCH | Varanasi: On FIR registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, Chetganj ACP Gaurav Kumar says, "Yesterday, a complaint was received at Chetganj police station in which allegations have been made of making fun of our army's fighter aircraft Rafale, hanging… https://t.co/blgLpvyT34 pic.twitter.com/LMsnAMsVBs — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

