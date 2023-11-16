Three accused, including two women, have been arrested here in connection with an alleged attack on three police personnel following an argument on Thursday. The police have booked nine persons for attacking the cops during a fair in Hetmapur village in the Mohammadpur Khala area on Wednesday, November 15. As per the reports, an altercation broke out between two traders - Anwar and Chotelal - at the fair, following which the police were informed. When a police team reached there, they were attacked by the mob. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Naked Cop Tied to Pole and Thrashed by Villagers for Allegedly Molesting Girl in Agra, Video Surfaces.

UP Police Attacked

