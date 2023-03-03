A video of a few miscreants performing stunts on their car on the roads of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has gone viral on social media. The men were seen bullying others on the roads in broad daylight. Taking cognisance of the viral video, UP police have launched a detailed probe into the matter. Viral Video: Men Doing Car Stunt Violate Traffic Rules in Ghaziabad, Several Arrested.

Car Stunt Video Goes Viral:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)