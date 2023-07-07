A municipal clerk from the Shahjahanpur Municipality office in Uttar Pradesh can be seen molesting a female employee in CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media. According to report, the municipality chairman asked both workers for clarification after the video of the instance went viral. The accused named Babu Shafiq alias Gaffar, is seen dragging the woman's hand towards himself as she tries to walk away in the footage that was shared on Twitter. He then draws her closer to him by wrapping his arms around her waist. The woman stays in close proximity for a short period of time before leaving the room, seemingly immobilised. MP Shocker: Policeman Caught on Camera Molesting Woman Standing on Roadside in Bhopal (Watch Video).

Civic Officer Molests Woman Employee in Shahjahanpur

