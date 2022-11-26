A video of a woman stealing a necklace from a jewellery shop is going viral on the internet and shocking the netizens. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV. According to the sources, the incident took place at Bechu Lal Sarafa Private Limited jewellery shop at Baldev Plaza on November 17. In the CCTV footage, the woman has seen looking at necklace sets in the shop and hiding a necklace in her saree. The woman than plays it cool and then heads out of the jewellery store without getting caught or being noticed by the owners of the shop. The shop owners can be seen continuing their daily routine aloof of what just happened. The incident came to light after the shop owners found one necklace missing and verified the CCTV footage. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Mother Over Monetary Dispute in Maharajganj, Police File Complaint After Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)