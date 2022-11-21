In a tragic incident, at least 12 people including several children were dead on Sunday after a speeding truck rammed into a crowd in Bihar's Vaishali district. The accident took place in Vaishali district's Mehnar village. The accident took place at around 9 PM when the procession had gathered in front of a "peepal" tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity "Bhumiya baba". A video has surfaced from the tragic incident which shows angry locals brutally thrashing the truck driver. The locals beat the driver with a wooden plank which results in him bleeding. Pune Road Accident: Man Killed As Truck Hits Motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

Disturbing Visuals बिहार के वैशाली में ट्रक ने लोगों को कुचला. बच्चों समेत 8 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल. गुस्साए लोगों ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को पीटा. pic.twitter.com/UNR1yAO61j — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 20, 2022

