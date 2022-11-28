Several cases of police brutality have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in recent times. In yet another such case, a video of cops beating up a man surfaced on the internet just few days after his death. Reports said the incident took place in Shamli and the man was found dead on November 21. The victim Gayyur was found dead in a field on November 21 under Kairana PS and now a purported video of cops allegedly beating him up has surfaced. Shamli ASP OP Singh responded to it and informed that a probe has been launched and the police team is trying to ascertain their identity and also trying to check the veracity of the video. Singh, in a video, also informed that the deceased had cases under Narcotics, Excise, and Arms Act against him. Uttar Pradesh: Police Lodges Case Against Man for Killing Rat in Badaun; Booked Under Animals Act

Watch Video:

Warning: Disturbing video. In UP's Shamli, a man named Gayyur was found dead in a field on November 21 under Kairana PS. Now, a purported video of cops allegedly beating a man being identified as Gayyur has surfaced. Police claims probe is on. pic.twitter.com/YOOGjU2CxE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 28, 2022

Police Launch Probe:

On the criminal history of the deceased. ASP Singh says there are cases under Narcotics, excise and arms act against the victim. pic.twitter.com/urtHY3ebYy — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)