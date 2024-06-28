In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, police have arrested six YouTubers for imitating Shah Rukh Khan's character from the movie ‘Jawan’ while making reel. The YouTubers were seen roaming the streets with bandages coloured like blood on their faces and carrying sticks and fake weapons, mimicking Shah Rukh's look from the film to get likes and go viral on social media. Videos of the YouTubers walking with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' film look in Bulandshahr went viral in no time. One of the YouTubers was also seen shirtless, with only the bandage to cover his bare body. The police arrested them on charges of spreading fear and panic among the public. Uttar Pradesh: Momos Seller Slits Man's Throat on Road in Bareilly, People Stand as Mute Spectator (Disturbing Video).

YouTubers Arrested in Bulandshahr

#बुलन्दशहर: ये शिवा,रोबिन, कुशल,अंकुश, अमन और सचिन। जो मुंह, सिर बाजू और हाथों में खून जैसे रंग से सनी हुई पट्टी बांधकर बाजार में रील बना रहे थे। पुलिस ने इन सभी को बाजार में दहशत और अराजकता फैलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। pic.twitter.com/IP9mFeOJha — Shah Nawaz journalist (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) June 27, 2024

फिल्म 'जवान' वाला शाहरुख खान बनने के चक्कर में 6 यूट्यूबर गिरफ्तार शिवकुमार, रोबिन, कुशल, अंकुश मीणा, अमन और सचिन मीणा यूपी के बुलंदशहर जिले में ये यूट्यूबर्स मुंह पर खून जैसे रंग से सनी लाल पट्टी बांधकर पैदल घूम रहे थे। बाइक पर घूम रहे थे। दहशत फैला रहे थे। रिपोर्ट :… pic.twitter.com/wZnl6RQTJi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 27, 2024

