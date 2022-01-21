In a tragic accident, at least 17 people died and 59 were injured after a truck carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle and blew up in western Ghana.

#UPDATE | 17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana, says its govt: AFP — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

