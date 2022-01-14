'Jallikattu,' the popular bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu. The sport is traditionally held coinciding with 'Pongal', the harvest festival in the Tamil month of 'Thai' in January. Alanganallur and Palamedu are among the regions in Tamil Nadu that have been hosting the events for ages.

Traditional bull-taming event 'Jallikattu' began in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai on Friday.

Total 80 injured, one succumbed to injuries in the Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, earlier today, As per a health official

#UPDATE | As per a health official, total 80 injured, 1 succumbed to injuries in the Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, earlier today Injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators https://t.co/nHk7uV5QHU — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

