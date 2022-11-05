Two people died and three were left injured after the first floor of an old building soaked in rain crashed on a few people standing near it at around 7.30 pm at Edapalayam on Mint Street near Flower Bazaar police station on Friday. Police suspect incessant rains over the last few days could have triggered the collapse. Fire and rescue services personnel stationed at the Madras High Court and Central Railway station rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and moved the injured to the RGGGH for treatment. Gujarat Bridge Collapse Video: Cable Bridge Collapses in Machchhu River in Morbi; Several People Feared Injured

