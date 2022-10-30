A cable bridge in Gujarat's Morbi over the Machchhu River collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Many were reported to be injured in the incident. Further details awaited. I'm Deeply Saddened by the Tragedy of Suspension Bridge Collapse in Morbi, Says Gujarat CM.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

