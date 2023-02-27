Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed for record voting as Meghalaya and Nagaland goes to the polls to decide the fate of candidates for the next five years. The PM in a tweet wrote “Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today.” Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Number of Polling Stations to Key Candidates and Their Constituencies, Know Everything Here.

PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Record Numbers:

Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)