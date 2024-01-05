Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to former UP CM and Governor Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Friday, January 5, 2024. For the unversed, Kalyan Singh won the Atrauli seat for the first time in 1967 on Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS) ticket and continued winning from his seat for nine terms till 2002, losing just once, in 1980. Kalyan Singh Dies: Yogi Adityanath Announces Three-Day State Mourning, Public Holdiday on August 23 To Condole Demise Of Former UP CM.

Yogi Adityanath Pays Floral Tributes to Former UP CM Kalyan Singh

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to former UP CM & Governor Kalyan Singh, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/6c5kLhaJtA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2024

