Lucknow, August 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced three-day state mourning to condole the demise of the former UP CM. A state holiday has also been declared on August 23. Kalyan Singh's last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on Monday. Singh died on Saturday evening. He was 89 years old.

