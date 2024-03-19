A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Agra today, March 19. As per news agency PTI, the blaze in Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday, March 19 Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A video of the blaze at the Sindhi market area in Agra has also gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Door Manufacturing Company in Ghaziabad Industrial Area, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Massive Blaze in Agra

VIDEO | A fire broke out at #Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9LJxVPWpvq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024

