In a shocking incident, a person rammed into a Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee and dragged him for a distance on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The horrifying incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. "A person deliberately rammed his car at a Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee. A case has been registered, and the accused will be apprehended at the earliest," Pilkhua Circle DCP Varun Mishra said. Delhi-Like Hit-and-Drag Incident in Uttar Pradesh, Car Hits and Drag Student for One Kilometre in Hardoi; Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Video:

#WATCH | Harpur, Uttar Pradesh: Varun Mishra, DCP, Pilkhua Circle says, "A person deliberately rammed his car at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee. A case has been registered & the accused will be apprehended at the earliest..." pic.twitter.com/VZMOn4Wyue — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)