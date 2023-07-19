In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, four persons of a family died after a portion of the ceiling of their house collapsed. The incident of house collapse took place in Mawai village on July 19. The authorities brought a JCB machine and workers to remove debris. A video from the spot showed that the entire structured had turned into ruins. A rescue operation was underway. Uttar Pradesh Roof Collapse: Woman, Daughter Killed As Roof of House Collapses Due to Rain in Muzaffarnagar.

Four Dead After House Ceiling Collapses in UP's Bulandshahr:

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Four people of a family died after a portion of the ceiling collapsed in Mawai village. A rescue operation is underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jTj8MdxXhb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2023

