A man named Ramveer lost his life after he was shot dead during mourning ceremony at a village in UP's Auraiya on Monday evening. The suspected killer was lynched by vilagers. Police said that seeing the murder an enraged mob gathered at the spot and charged at the five accused. According to police sources when the five accused saw the mob coming after them, they fled from the spot fearing for their lives but the mob gave chase and got hold of one of the accused. Upon being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the two murders. Video: Woman Thrashed by In-Laws, Lawyers Outside Court Premises in Etah, Police Launch Probe.

Double Murder in Auraiya:

