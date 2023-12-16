Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma was arrested on Saturday for accidentally shooting a 55-year-old woman in her head at a police station on December 8. The woman, Ishrat Nigar, died five days later at a hospital. The deceased had gone to the police station for passport verification. Meanwhile, Sharma had been on the run since the incident, which was caught on CCTV and shared online. The city police had offered Rs 20,000 for his capture and conducted several raids in Aligarh. Aligarh: Woman Dies Days After Being Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station.

